$0.82 EPS Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Capri reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.32.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.86. 2,122,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,150. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $58.80. Capri has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $103,411,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $4,195,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

