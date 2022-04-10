$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

EFSC traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 177,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.09. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

About Enterprise Financial Services (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.