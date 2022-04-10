$1.17 EPS Expected for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Blackstone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.47. Blackstone reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blackstone.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.82.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 758,862 shares of company stock valued at $48,643,887. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 45.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 45.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.97. 2,695,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

