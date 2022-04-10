$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $8.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $9.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.48.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
Read More
