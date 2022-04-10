$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) to report $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXL. StockNews.com began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 580,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 191,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,713,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $773.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.