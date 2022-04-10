$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.68. Quanta Services reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.73.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,624,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $150,058,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,659,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,921,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quanta Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,964,000 after buying an additional 634,304 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PWR traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.99. 1,661,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average is $114.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $137.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

