$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.38. East West Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $111,991,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $105,424,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after buying an additional 1,088,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,164,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,599,000 after buying an additional 945,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average of $82.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

