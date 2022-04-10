1,039 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,217,000 after buying an additional 1,438,039 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $202,855,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after purchasing an additional 781,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.20.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,834 shares of company stock worth $7,828,262 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).
