105,013 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in NiSource by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NiSource by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NI. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NI opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

