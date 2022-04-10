$110.15 Million in Sales Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) to announce $110.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.69 million and the lowest is $109.60 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $103.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $445.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.63 million to $445.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $465.37 million, with estimates ranging from $458.30 million to $472.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lawson Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 384.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Lawson Products in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,977. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $324.40 million, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Lawson Products has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $62.10.

About Lawson Products (Get Rating)

Lawson Products, Inc distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.