1,113 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,113 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 160,815 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total value of $793,375.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.78.

Shares of EXPE opened at $179.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

