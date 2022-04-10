11,179 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.16% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 961.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDEC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,663. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

