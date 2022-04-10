$112.79 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) will post $112.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.73 million to $113.90 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $109.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $520.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $493.11 million to $556.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $566.46 million, with estimates ranging from $526.52 million to $616.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

In other Noodles & Company news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 364,564 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 101,827 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,015,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NDLS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,944. The stock has a market cap of $238.61 million, a P/E ratio of 65.26, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

