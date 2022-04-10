115 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of BURL opened at $194.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.98. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.15 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.60.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

