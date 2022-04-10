12,552 Shares in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $19,149,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 127,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 32.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JEQ opened at $6.86 on Friday. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

