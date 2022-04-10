13,500 Shares in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Himax Technologies by 4,728.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,995,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 1,953,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 192.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,497,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,653,000 after buying an additional 1,644,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Himax Technologies by 243.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 859,438 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 41.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,293,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after buying an additional 673,889 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Himax Technologies by 46.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,582,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 505,600 shares during the period. 26.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on HIMX shares. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $9.51 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter.

Himax Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.