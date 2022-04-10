15,263 Shares in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALTL. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4,744.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ALTL opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.05. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $46.83.

