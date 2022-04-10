$154.80 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) will post $154.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.60 million to $155.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $155.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $650.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $662.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $710.15 million, with estimates ranging from $685.00 million to $735.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,318. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.04. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

