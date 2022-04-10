16,100 Shares in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Epizyme alerts:

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,851. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.42 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 671.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Epizyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Epizyme Profile (Get Rating)

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.