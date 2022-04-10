16,297 Shares in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Purchased by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,297 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 56.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $12.19 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. 2U had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek bought 26,040 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder bought 110,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWOU. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.64.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

