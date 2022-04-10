1,696 Shares in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 32,301 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 81,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 37,478 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $58.72. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $94.14.

