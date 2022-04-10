$17.00 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) will report sales of $17.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.01 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire Global will report full year sales of $87.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.90 million to $87.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $131.24 million, with estimates ranging from $125.39 million to $137.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spire Global.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPIR. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of SPIR traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 511,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,497. Spire Global has a 1-year low of 1.62 and a 1-year high of 19.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 2.30.

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

