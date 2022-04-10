17,005 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDEC. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,069 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDEC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,663. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $30.99.

