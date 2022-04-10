17,200 Shares in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Acquired by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMWB opened at $12.90 on Friday. Similarweb Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.74 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 178.53% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMWB shares. Barclays raised Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

