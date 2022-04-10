17,623 Shares in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWCH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 617.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 420.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.91.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

