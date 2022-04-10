1irstcoin (FST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,186.00

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $794,153.91 and approximately $5,186.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000604 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001034 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,680,709 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

