-$2.21 EPS Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.81) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.45). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings of ($1.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($8.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.29) to ($6.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($7.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.33) to ($5.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%.
NASDAQ:ASND traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.07. 359,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,053. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $96.97 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.