2,500 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.55. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

