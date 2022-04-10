$27.15 Million in Sales Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) to post sales of $27.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.30 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $16.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $165.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.67 million to $165.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $238.21 million, with estimates ranging from $194.92 million to $281.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:PRTK traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.83. 609,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,708. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
