$27.15 Million in Sales Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) to post sales of $27.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.30 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $16.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $165.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.67 million to $165.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $238.21 million, with estimates ranging from $194.92 million to $281.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRTK traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.83. 609,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,708. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

