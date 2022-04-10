2,859 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CDW by 70.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CDW by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,063,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $185,710,000 after purchasing an additional 33,336 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth about $1,244,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 6.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ CDW opened at $175.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. CDW Co. has a one year low of $162.47 and a one year high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.86.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.