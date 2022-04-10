$3.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $14.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $16.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $16.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

AA traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,586,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 2.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

In other news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $153,481,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $282,000.

About Alcoa (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.