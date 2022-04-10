3,113 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.