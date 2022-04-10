3,113 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.
SLV stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89.
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.