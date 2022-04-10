$32.60 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) will post sales of $32.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the highest is $33.00 million. CEVA posted sales of $25.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $144.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $144.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $164.45 million, with estimates ranging from $161.46 million to $166.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CEVA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $35.69. 84,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,951. CEVA has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,569.00, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77.

CEVA Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.