3,317 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $9,479,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 211,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Shares of JCI opened at $64.50 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average is $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

