$335.60 Million in Sales Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) to report sales of $335.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $339.57 million and the lowest is $331.64 million. RadNet posted sales of $315.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.96 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,408. RadNet has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,093,000 after buying an additional 118,493 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,099,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

