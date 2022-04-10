33,777 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Maximus during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Maximus by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 51.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MMS opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day moving average is $79.13. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.73.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.
MMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.
MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.
