3,390 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.71. 1,469,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.33.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

