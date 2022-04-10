$34.26 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) will report $34.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $34.72 million. Iteris posted sales of $31.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $133.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.14 million to $134.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $145.32 million, with estimates ranging from $144.72 million to $145.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITI shares. TheStreet cut Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iteris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iteris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

Shares of ITI opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. Iteris has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.52 million, a PE ratio of -25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera purchased 10,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $70,230. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

