381,212 Shares in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 381,212 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.85% of First Foundation as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in First Foundation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

In other First Foundation news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FFWM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

First Foundation stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.24. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

