4,113 Shares in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,725,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,850,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,734,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,139,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1,984.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 116,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 111,222 shares in the last quarter.

KRBN stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.00.

