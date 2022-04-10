46,039 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
MMSI stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.05. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.
MMSI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
