46,039 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MMSI stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.05. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

MMSI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

