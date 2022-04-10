$479.40 Million in Sales Expected for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) to post $479.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Weibo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $486.21 million and the lowest is $472.59 million. Weibo posted sales of $458.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on WB. 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Weibo by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.90. 387,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,372. Weibo has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

