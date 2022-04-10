484,887 Shares in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 484,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vital Farms by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.95 million, a P/E ratio of 254.65 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

