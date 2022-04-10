484,887 Shares in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 484,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vital Farms by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Vital Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating).
