50,169 Shares in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 465,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $156.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 305.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XERS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

