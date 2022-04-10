$51.97 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) will report $51.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.80 million to $52.30 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $46.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $219.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $225.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $246.83 million, with estimates ranging from $240.20 million to $259.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFBC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,192,000 after acquiring an additional 41,382 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.36. The stock had a trading volume of 82,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,410. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

