52,137 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,852,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of Tetra Tech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 752,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,438,000 after buying an additional 38,364 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 661,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,244,000 after buying an additional 47,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $154.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.47. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

