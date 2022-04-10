586 Shares in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 2.2% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Abiomed by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Abiomed by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Abiomed by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $314.53 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.83 and a 200 day moving average of $323.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

