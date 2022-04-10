586 Shares in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 2.2% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Abiomed by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Abiomed by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Abiomed by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $314.53 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.83 and a 200 day moving average of $323.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.33.
In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
ABMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.
About Abiomed (Get Rating)
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abiomed (ABMD)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.