$589.95 Million in Sales Expected for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $589.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $590.00 million and the lowest is $589.90 million. Qiagen reported sales of $567.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Qiagen.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Qiagen by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 75.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $41.32 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Qiagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qiagen (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.