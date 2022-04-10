6 Meridian Decreases Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

6 Meridian cut its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,701 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEO. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 223,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 37,053 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 697,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $86,471.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEO stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

