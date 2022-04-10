6 Meridian Purchases New Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $992,325 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.78 and a beta of 0.52. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.